【Phoenix Broadcast Highlights】17/12/2022 Nicole and Wen EN Summarized the Feelings of the NFSC on the First Day of the American Fest
Published 21 hours ago |
Summary：12/17/2022 It's very crowded in our booth. Many of people already know our Whistleblower Movement and Miles Guo. Through talking with them，Nicole and Wen En feel that Whistleblower Movement is deeply reaching out to people in the US.

