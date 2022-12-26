【Phoenix Broadcast Highlights】17/12/2022 Nicole and Wen EN Summarized the Feelings of the NFSC on the First Day of the American Fest

https://gnews.org/articles/624978
Summary：12/17/2022 It's very crowded in our booth. Many of people already know our Whistleblower Movement and Miles Guo. Through talking with them，Nicole and Wen En feel that Whistleblower Movement is deeply reaching out to people in the US.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.