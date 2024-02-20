Military-Grade Censorship & Manipulation

Democracy Inverted
* We just got our clearest evidence yet that Americans are being censored and manipulated at the highest levels of government.
* Tucker Carlson interviewed former State Department cyber-employee Mike Benz.
* He exposed how the Pentagon censors and manipulates the American people.
Redacted News | Tucker Carlson Just Exposed Something Incredibly Terrifying Inside The U.S. (20 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4eggj3-tucker-carlson-just-exposed-something-incredibly-terrifying-inside-the-u.s..html
