Military-Grade Censorship & Manipulation
Published Yesterday

Democracy Inverted

* We just got our clearest evidence yet that Americans are being censored and manipulated at the highest levels of government.

* Tucker Carlson interviewed former State Department cyber-employee Mike Benz.

* He exposed how the Pentagon censors and manipulates the American people.


Redacted News | Tucker Carlson Just Exposed Something Incredibly Terrifying Inside The U.S. (20 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4eggj3-tucker-carlson-just-exposed-something-incredibly-terrifying-inside-the-u.s..html

https://youtu.be/NfEktZVShf8

