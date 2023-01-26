London-sized iceberg breaks off Antarctica ice shelf

Reuters





Jan 25, 2023

Satellite imagery showed that a massive iceberg has calved off the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The break-off is the second major calving from the ice shelf within the last two years.





#News #Reuters #newsfeed #Iceberg #Antarctica





