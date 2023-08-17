Create New Account
DEEP STATE DECODE 08/17/23 EPISODE 667
Published 17 hours ago

Judgement is not At-One-Ment


Music intro: JINJER - Judgement (& Punishment)
Video credit: https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2023/08/16/nets-send-over-60-minutes-trumps-georgia-indictment-ditch
https://thedcpatriot.com/georgia-court-prematurely-leaks-trump-charges-before-grand-jury-convenes-details-inside/
https://thepostmillennial.com/74-of-republican-voters-believe-trump-has-not-committed-serious-federal-crimes-nyt-siena-poll
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/benbartee/2023/08/16/poll-48-of-gop-primary-voters-want-rfk-jr-as-cdc-or-fda-director-n1719881
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/08/16/john-podesta-blames-climate-change-for-maui-fire-touts-inflation-reduction-act-as-solution/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/exclusive-is-government-hawaii-lying-about-missing-dead/
https://www.wnd.com/2023/08/1st-sue-google-government-censoring-media/
https://nickanonymous.substack.com/p/humanitys-hidden-future-and-a-system
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/video-hammer-wielding-connecticut-man-launches-terrifying-attack/
https://rumble.com/v38awlt-canary-islands-spain-wildfires-in-tenerife-causes-mandatory-evacuations-for.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBoum3nG-yY LIVE: Mike Lindell Presents ‘Election Summit’: The Plan Revealed - DAY 2 - 8/17/2023
http://www.earthquake3d.com/

