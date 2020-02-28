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The Milgram Experiment
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93 views • February 28, 2020
Here we take a look into the famous Stanly Milgram Experiment and explore why people will almost do anything, even kill someone, just because a person of authority told them it was ok to do so. Will you be one of these people? or will you stand up in the crowd? Email me at [email protected] to share your thoughts
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