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You know by now that my son Jeffrey and I are from Newport Beach, California. I really wanted to go to this event in the OC .
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70 views • July 17, 2021
Oh well. I was in Newport Beach about one month ago seeing all my friends. But I can watch it live on Brighteon , etc. So for now that works for me. Check out the beautiful weather. That is why I lived there for so long. Anyway, I need to be here at the Nature Lodge right now. Running the B n B and our cannabis business. That keeps me busy.
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