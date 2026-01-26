BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dark Secrets of Africa (1999, PC)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • 2 days ago

Dark Secrets of Africa is an action-RPG developed by German company New Generation Software and published by THQ and German company Magic Bytes.

The story is set in the 1870s. The game's protagonist is Howard Hawk, an archeologists who fulfills his childhood dream and travels to Nubia in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Shishak. As it turns out, his search is not bound to a single location, and he has gotten in the way of a sinister cult.

The game is played from an isometric view, similar to Diablo's. The game is divided into several missions, each takes place in an own environment. Each has an outdoor environment and a dungeon. The entrance to the latter must first be found. For the outdoor environment, you can hire up to six Africans as a party. They are either carriers (carry tents and items), warriors (suited for battle) or workers (remove boulders and other obstacles). Enemies are fought by simply clicking on them with a weapon equipped. Later in the game, you can also use magic. Each person in your party has a hunger and a thirst meter, and thus needs to eat and drink regularly. The game has a day and night cycle and changing weather. In dungeons, torches can be used to have more light, but they also exhaust over time.

Keywords
thqaction-rpgnew generation softwaremagic bytes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

Willow Tohi
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
Conservative commentators goad Trump into BOMBING Iran

Conservative commentators goad Trump into BOMBING Iran

Ramon Tomey
Federal crackdown forces Chicago children&#8217;s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Federal crackdown forces Chicago children’s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Belle Carter
STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy