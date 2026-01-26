Dark Secrets of Africa (1999, PC)

Dark Secrets of Africa is an action-RPG developed by German company New Generation Software and published by THQ and German company Magic Bytes.



The story is set in the 1870s. The game's protagonist is Howard Hawk, an archeologists who fulfills his childhood dream and travels to Nubia in search of the tomb of the Pharaoh Shishak. As it turns out, his search is not bound to a single location, and he has gotten in the way of a sinister cult.



The game is played from an isometric view, similar to Diablo's. The game is divided into several missions, each takes place in an own environment. Each has an outdoor environment and a dungeon. The entrance to the latter must first be found. For the outdoor environment, you can hire up to six Africans as a party. They are either carriers (carry tents and items), warriors (suited for battle) or workers (remove boulders and other obstacles). Enemies are fought by simply clicking on them with a weapon equipped. Later in the game, you can also use magic. Each person in your party has a hunger and a thirst meter, and thus needs to eat and drink regularly. The game has a day and night cycle and changing weather. In dungeons, torches can be used to have more light, but they also exhaust over time.