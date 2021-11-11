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THE BLACK CUBE; a Sentient World Simulation (Targeted Individuals, Optogentics, SKYNET)
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
Countess Erzsebet Bathory
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336 views • November 11, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WecpCJCk3nk | "In short Satan has created a Technocracy based Live AI Augmented Virtual Realty Smart Dust Confinement Dome within Yahweh’s Enclosed System; thus inverting, polluting, twisting and copying Yahweh’s creation. Satan’s AI digitalized world includes an avatar / surrogate for each human within his digitalized Matrix; capable of influencing individuals decisions via NanoTech that is already in our bodies via GMO’s and Chemtrails. We are talking a real life “Hunger Games” and “Surrogates” scenario! One needs to be conscious of all their actions making sure they are not being influenced via the enmity within that is looking to take over nor Satan’s Avatar / Surrogate of such Targeted Individual. This smart dust confinement dome is capable of Holographic planes and UFO’s w/ V2K Voice to Skull technology and much more. Satan’s AI Live Augmented Virtual Realty Artificial Sky Canopy is hiding Yahweh’s real Sun, Moon and Constellations while replacing it with Satan’s artificial Planet and Constellation Simulations. Yeshua is our only saving grace; our job as Christians is to seek out the Lost until the end. Yeshua said “It is Finished”; thus we just need to keep “fighting the good fight” until death; which is life in Christ.
Demon Hunter"
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skynettargeted individualssentient world simulation
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