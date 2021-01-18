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Ep. 2380b - Optics & Timing Are Extremely Important, Insurgency Is Real The News Is Fake!
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470 views • January 18, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2380b - Optics & Timing Are Extremely Important, Insurgency Is Real The News Is Fake!
The [DS]/[MSM] are now trapped in the largest sting operation. Everything that is being implemented is not for their protection. Optics are very important. Trump will act like he is not involved in the operation. While the events happen Trump will be flying on AF1. The [MSM] will be none the wiser because this is tradition. The insurgency is real, the news is fake. It's time to take back the country.
Ep. 2380b - Optics & Timing Are Extremely Important, Insurgency Is Real The News Is Fake!
The [DS]/[MSM] are now trapped in the largest sting operation. Everything that is being implemented is not for their protection. Optics are very important. Trump will act like he is not involved in the operation. While the events happen Trump will be flying on AF1. The [MSM] will be none the wiser because this is tradition. The insurgency is real, the news is fake. It's time to take back the country.
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