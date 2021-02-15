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Cancel Culture: Fenix On-Line Ammunition Sales Will NOT Sell To Anyone Who Voted For Joe Biden Biden
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50 views • February 15, 2021
Great catch by Jim Stone and then posted on his blog. Fenix Ammunition an on-line ammo sales company will send you to a link of Joe Biden's discussing his new Gun Control Policy.
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