1/12/24 WEF/DAVOS, RIP Gonzo Lira, NAC Action, MTG VAX Injury #NeverNikki #CancelFoxNews

1/12/24: Today, UK/US bombs Yemen without declaration of War as WEF billionaires gather to destroy national sovereignty and crush human rights. Meanwhile, US journalist, Gonzola Lira murdered in Ukraine prison while DAVOS #1 Goal= stop the Truth from getting out by any means possible. Utah candidate for Governor, Phil Lyman, exposes more on the weaponized BLM/FBI setting up the planned steal of American mineral and energy resources for the NAC steal! We, the People, Do NOT Consent to the steal of our land and resources! We Are Free!





Thank you to David Icke for the TN for today's video! Please support David Icke:

https://davidicke.com/





Your Action is Needed! Stop Natural Asset Companies being designated as a new economic trading tool by the SEC on the NYSE, which will give our sovereign lands, minerals, energy, water, fishing, hunting, air rights, to be "managed"/controlled by foreign globalist powers to shut down competitive industry and energy production in the USA-- it is a WAR against the USA! Take Action NOW:





https://sovereigntycoalition.org/

https://americanstewards.us/





To participate in a 100K strong prayer wave: text PRAY to 20221. This evangelical fellowship is planning a Pray-in on the DC Mall 10 days before the 2024 election.





Rand Paul launches Never Nikki website. Will Paul be chosen for Trump's VP:

https://nevernikki.net/#why-never-nikki





Gonzola Lira, American journalist, dead in Ukrainian prison for reporting the Truth on the "Ukraine War" and Biden's Corruption:





Tucker Carlson announcement on X plus interview with Lira's father one month ago:

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1745863377493143906?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1745863377493143906%7Ctwgr%5E016ecf409cb8a1e37bc15e445ec4c22a8cacc6fa%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nakedcapitalism.com%2F2024%2F01%2Fgonzalo-lira-is-dead.html





See below for Lira's last video and words before being arrested at the Ukraine/Hungary border on July 31, 2023: RIP Gonzo Lira!

https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2024/01/gonzalo-lira-is-dead.html





Phil Lyman running to defeat Spencer- Globalist selling out Utah to NAC's:

https://lymanforutah.com/

https://www.deseret.com/utah/2020/12/22/22196520/pardon-state-rep-phil-lyman-trump-weldon-angelos-white-house-mike-lee-blm-recapture-canyon

https://www.sltrib.com/news/politics/2023/08/08/bidens-new-arizona-national/





Here's what the Ute Tribe of CO thinks of Biden's land grab in 2022:

https://www.thecentersquare.com/national/ute-indian-tribe-calls-bidens-dedication-of-national-monument-a-disgrace/article_ec24cb96-4b02-11ed-990b-8bce1ee5717b.html





Congressional Hearing on CV19 Vaccines Injuries today:

https://dailyclout.io/breaking-us-congressional-hearing-on-covid-19-vaccine-injuries-ii/





WEF/DAVOS 2024: The Agenda

https://www.weforum.org/events/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2024/





WEF Crystal Awards:

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2024/01/2024-crystal-award-meet-this-years-winners/





WEF's "10 Biggest Threats: in 2024: scroll down

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2024/01/global-risks-report-2024/





