We Welcome You to the Spirit of Prophecy Church 08/05/2026

Today our Guest is Bill Palmer, and he has been part of the Spirit of Prophecy Church for a long time. Bill and Pastor Stan would like to share why you need to make this Church your permanent home. We would love to have you and welcome you to the Spirit of Prophecy Church.

We are situated at:

2540 K Avenue, STE 100 Plano, TX 75074

Services:

Sunday School: 9:30 – 10:15am

Main Service: 10:30 – 12pm

Please Visit our Website here:

https://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/tl3dka1a5peq2hhtn6r30l8egccpto

Do help our Church grow, you can make a donation here:

https://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/donate