"Do you have a 'bug-out bag' (survival kit) ready to grab-and-go when a disaster or other crisis strikes?"



Most survivalists do ... but according to my friend (and best-selling survival author) Jeff Anderson, even the hardcore "preppers" are doing it all wrong!



In fact, most of what you find on the internet is written by "armchair experts" whose idea of how to build the ultimate "bug-out bag" is pure fantasy—and can even get you killed if you follow their advice!



Jeff has a completely different way of looking at bug-out bags and survival kits based on his real-world experience as a combat veteran who has witnessed crisis-torn cities and has seen what really happens to unprepared citizens when all hell breaks loose. (Hint: it's not pretty!)



It doesn't matter if you're just starting out—or consider yourself more "advanced"—this free workshop will reveal real-life stories and the 3 biggest mistakes most people make that can spell D.E.A.T.H. for you or a loved one when facing a disaster.



Here's a quick peek at what you'll discover in Jeff Anderson’s free online training workshop this Wednesday:



- How to prepare for all “5 phases” of disaster response (while most people aren’t even ready for 1)!

- Prepping for pennies: The fastest way to be ready for any crisis without spending a fortune (and even if you're on a "fixed income")!

- Why doing the exact opposite of what other so-called "experts" teach could be the one thing that saves your life during a disaster.

- A military “insider” tactic for stuffing your entire home into a bag the size of a fluffy pillow!

- Warning: There's a war on the self-reliant! Discover how to go "underground" and avoid being stuck in a government-run FEMA Camp during a crisis!

- How to be the most prepared person on your block (even if you're "older," out of shape, and your family thinks you're crazy for "prepping")!

- The "collapse killer" even doomsday preppers fall for when preparing for a crisis!

And Much, Much More!