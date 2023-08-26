Create New Account
THE BRITISH TORTOISE SUPER HEAVY TANK IN WAR THUNDER WATCH VISIBILITY SETTINGS
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday

This crazy block of British Steel was designed as a breakthrough tank and was never needed. Only 6 were built and they are very slow and VERY heavy. Unfortunately I face more modern tanks and do not do so well. I show em as I play em! This vid gets heavy and a little long at the end as I decide to stick around and help out my team, and we win!

Keywords
gamingtankswarthunderpanzer

