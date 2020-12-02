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CROSSROADS: China Waging Political War (and BIOLOGICAL WAR: COVID!)
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17 views • December 02, 2020
Excellent 23 minute interview with China expert Rick Fisher. If short on time,run out to 17 min. mark and you will understand WHY it's vital that we have a strong America first POTUS. We will deeply regret turning OUR government over to a paid Chinese suck-up Biden MALadministration. We may never recover from the damage Biden/Harris will do...especially if the Democrats take the Senate. Georgia..you LISTENING??
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