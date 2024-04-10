Apr 09, 2024 - Russia Accuses Biden’s Burisma Holdings of Laundering Money for Terrorism

Russian criminal investigators made stunning allegations today against Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy company that funneled millions of dollars to Hunter Biden. The investigators allege that Burisma was used to launder money to finance terrorist attacks inside Russia.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 04/09/2024
