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GOLD RUSH TIME: Fed Reserve Pushes EXTENDING Lockdown
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17 views • August 13, 2020
The David Knight Show

Federal Reserve is pushing continuation of lockdown to “save the economy” — the same people who have lost 99% of the value of the dollar against GOLD. Here’s why gold is REAL money

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

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the david knight showcovid 19 coveragegold rush time fed reserve pushes extending lockdown
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