Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine - 11:00, June 26, 2022 - English & Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





◽️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





◽️On June 25, the cities of Severodonetsk and Borovskoye, the settlements of Voronovo and Sirotino passed under control of the Lugansk People's Republic. The localities liberated from the Kiev regime are inhabited by about 108,000 people. Total area of the liberated territory is about 145 square kilometres.





◽️Success of the Russian army and the units of people militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics considerably diminish moral and psychological condition of the Ukrainian army personnel.





◽️In 30th Mechanised Brigade deployed near Artyomovsk, there are mass cases of alcohol abuse, drug use and unauthorised abandonment of combat positions.





◽️Russian Federation Armed Forces continue launching attacks at military facilities located in Ukraine.





💥High-precision attacks of Russian Aerospace Forces and Kalibr missiles were launched at 169th Army Training Centre near Desna (Chernigov region), 199th Air Assault Troops Training Centre near Teterevka (Zhitomir region), as well as at 184th Training Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Starichi (Lvov region).





◽️Attacks have resulted in neutralising 65th, 66th mechanised brigades and 46th Airmobile Brigade from AFU strategic reserves that were finishing their preparation at those training grounds.





◽️The planned redeployment of the abovementioned units to operations area has been frustrated.





✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have neutralised: manpower and military equipment in 286 areas, artillery and mortar units in 62 areas, 2 command posts near Visunsk and Barmashovo (Nikolayev region), 4 munitions depots near Verkhnekamenka, Lisichansky and western suburbs of Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Within the counter-battery warfare towards Donetsk, high-precision attacks launched by Russian Aerospace Forces have resulted in neutralising 10 multiple rocket-launching system (MRLS) plattoons near Avdeyevka, Ukrainsk, Ivanovka, Novosyolovka Pervaya and Vozdvizhenka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️Attacks launched by aviation, missile troops and artillery have resulted in the elimination of over 720 nationalists, 12 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, as well as 16 special vehicles.





▪️The enemy unsuccessfully attempted to launch attacks by aviation and MRLS at Snake Island.





◽️The attack was repelled by Pantsir-S air defence missile and gun system and has resulted in the destruction of 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force and 12 rockets.





◽️Neither victims among garrison personnel, nor damage have been caused.





💥Russian air defence means have destroyed 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Varvarovka, Ray-Aleksandrovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Belyayevka (Kherson region), Malaya Kamyshevakha and Malyie Prokhody (Kharkov region).





💥19 projectiles launched by a MRLS have been shot down near Suligovka, Glinskoye, Sukhaya Kamenka (Kharkov region), Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic) and over Snake Island.





💥1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force has been shot down during an aerial combat near Zelenodolsk (Dnepropetrovsk region).





📊In total, 215 airplanes and 132 helicopters, 1,363 unmanned aerial vehicles, 350 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,809 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 682 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,012 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 3,864 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.