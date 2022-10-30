Create New Account
LOOOOOOK How RELEVANT This Is Now!!!!! The REALITY Has Set In...The END of the WORLD IS HERE !!!!
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published 24 days ago

The Data Speaks for Itself  

videos on how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955 or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032

all Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior  

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."             

Acts 3:19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord"           

Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."   


godchristjesussalvationsinraptureend timesrepentanceholyrepent

