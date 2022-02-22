The Highly Under-educated, Proud Global and Cultural Illiterates, Non Discipline Possessing, Citizens of… You Guess, the Country!

How much do you know about yourself, your country, and lifestyle.

Contrary to believe the answer me overwhelmingly Surprising you.



This is exactly what we will look into on this episode of Hips News. In part 1 we will

Take a look at Government statistics in three categories travel “active passport”, education( college level), And most importantly the percentage of people that have served in the Armed Forces.



Join vessel 2 and myself vessel 1 as we take a hard look at what people think they know about the world and culture looking from the inside out and the out side looking in.