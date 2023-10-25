Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What was happening in Gaza BEFORE the Hamas attack that the media didn't tell you?
channel image
IfAmericansKnew
3 Subscribers
109 views
Published Wednesday

The media consistently provides Israel-centric reports. Here is some profoundly significant context which is not widely known. https://ifamericansknew.org https://israelpalestinenews.org/latest-news-on-great-march-of-return-in-gaza-constantly-updated/ https://israelpalestinenews.org/palestinian-resistance-launches-surprise-attack-on-israel-updates-to-come/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYPs9fg2u6E https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FHdbfgINsIw https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL32VRvwB-wefM5Me0HxUghy6U-Za4Imdm PLEASE DONATE SO WE CAN CONTINUE THIS IMPORTANT WORK. https://ifamericansknew.org/donate If Americans Knew is an American 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization.

Keywords
israelpalestinemediagazahamas

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket