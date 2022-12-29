How I Juice Angel Grass AKA Beijing Grass, Peking Grass, Murdannia Loriformis, Ya pak king

Angel Grass aka Beijing Grass, Peking Grass, Murdannia Loriformis, Ya pak king, Ya thevadahas been an important healing herb in Traditional Chinese Medicine for centuries. In this video, Eva is showing how she is using her Angel Grass by juicing it and drinking the juice. Please visit my shop on Etsy: Saint Max Media, if you wish to get some cuttings of Angel Grass to grow it as well.

