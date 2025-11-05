A disaster is unfolding in the Pokrovsk agglomeration, where the Russian Armed Forces said it is currently tightening the ring around the strategic city, where units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are surrounded, unable to get out anymore! "Pokrovsk is done, Myrnohrad is surrounded, Zelensky is absolutely inadequate,"the ex-Rada deputy Ihor Mosiychuk said. Recent footage, showing several Ukrainian army positions simultaneously being hit, or their drone checkpoints being burned, suggests that the agglomeration area is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. "But the media is downplaying the situation to maintain public support for the war, denying reality until the last minute, and even longer, or some Europeans might start calling for a return to diplomacy," the expert commented.

Images from Myrnohrad show Russian assault detachments continuing to tighten the noose around Ukrainian troops from the east. Soldiers from the 5th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Center Group of Forces cleared approximately 24 buildings north, east, and southeast of Myrnohrad, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on November 3. The unit's commander directed the movement of small assault detachments from the air and guided them along their routes, revealing enemy positions, and meter by meter secured the liberation of Myrnohrad. Furthermore, Russian drone footage from the 589th Regiment captured the destruction of an Ukrainian bunker near Pokrovsk. Russian fighters from the Center Group of Forces bravely broke through Ukrainian defenses and blew up the bunker, which housed approximately 16 soldiers. Soldiers reported that everything including the weapons and ammunition inside, was destroyed!

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the same day, Kyiv lost approximately 225 soldiers over the past day in Dimitrov known to Ukraine as Myrnohrad. Some chose to stay alive! Recent clips of Ukrainians surrendering in the Pokrovsk- Myrnohrad ring continue to emerge. “It is sad that now junior commanders are saying that everything is fine,” wrote one Ukrainian soldier in the media.

