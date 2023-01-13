Welcome To Proverbs Club.Rescue Or Lie In Wait For Blood.

Proverbs 12:6 (NIV).

6) The words of the wicked lie in wait for blood,

but the speech of the upright rescues them.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The Wicked speak to injure others.

The speech of the Righteous protects both the speaker and the spoken about.

