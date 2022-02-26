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MARINE VETERAN HAS LAST DYING WORDS FOR THE PRESIDENT.
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220 views • February 26, 2022
@SpecialQForces
Dedicated to all freedom fighters and brave soldiers and to all herQes who sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom and against evil - you will always live on in our hearts.
Dedicated to all freedom fighters and brave soldiers and to all herQes who sacrificed their lives in the fight for freedom and against evil - you will always live on in our hearts.
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