WW3 & THE WAR FOR HUMANITY! - Iran False Flag On Israel EXPOSED! - Who Benefits From This
World Alternative Media


April 15, 2024


Josh Sigurdson reports on the false flag attack on Israel allegedly by Iran which of course is part of the scripted global agenda for World War 3.

While US drones hardly work in Ukraine, we're supposed to believe that despite weeks of warnings, Iran was able to send countless drones to Israel and attack the Iron Dome. The lone casualties involved Israeli missile shrapnel hitting a Palestinian home and killing a child. Typical.

1 billion dollars was spent on Israel's defense. The perfect money laundering.

The war is scripted. It is not real. World War 3 is being used as an excuse to bring down western civilization in favor of eastern technocratic civilization. They're playing people against each other while all of the global governments rub their hands together in collusion.

We are seeing a rise of censorship, fear of conscription, threats of terror attacks. The military industrial complex has created all of the competing enemies in order to script out a collapse of human civilization in favor of robotic technocratic civilization.

The war isn't between countries. The war is on YOU.

Who benefits from Iran attacking Israel? Who benefits from Iran seizing cargo ships as the US blows them up? Isn't it obvious at this point?


We must get prepared now or face the consequences of yet another fake world war. Much like the last two were started by false flag attacks and lead to massive consequences to human freedom worldwide, the third world war will do the same times ten with current technologies. Humanity has been weakened so overwhelmingly in the past 80 years that it's not shocking to think that a world war would shatter what's left of our current civilization.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4pl4i6-ww3-and-the-war-for-humanity-iran-false-flag-on-israel-exposed-who-benefits.html

