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"My Praise" (original song, plus prayer for SRA & trafficking survivors)
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8 views • February 12, 2020
God gave me this song today, and told me to share it with other survivors in order to encourage them. I am a survivor of generational Satanic Ritual Abuse and sex trafficking. Jesus rescued me from the Darkness of dissociation and multiple personalities. Now my goal is to tell as many people as I can about what Jesus has done in my life, and to help others to find Him so that they too can be healed.
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