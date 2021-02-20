CAPITOL BREACH on JAN 6TH - ANITIFA ADMITS THEY WERE the INSURGENTS

This compilation of video clips taken on Jan 6th shows the Capitol breach up close.

The mainstream media declared that President Trump and the Trump Supporters were RIOTING but as we know the Patriot Trump supporters were not armed, did not overwhelm the Capital Police. In these clips you can see the Capital Police either stand by and do nothing, or open the barricades and the doors and usher people inside.



Then there is John Sullivan, BLM leader in UTAH, was was paid by CNN and NBC $35K each for his footage inside the Capitol. One of the contracts signed on Jan 6th.

This was a pre-planned event by the left and the evidence is coming out.

Just before the breach, he held a BLM rally at 11am close to the Capitol, 'calling for a Revolution', calling to 'Burn this Sh*t down', and 'dragging President Trump out of the building'. Not words of a Trump Patriot.