The truth on SALT -- Matt Roeske

The truth on salt
Today we challenge the narrative on SALT. They lied to us about SALT, but they never mentioned which type of salt we should be consuming. In this video we will talk about the differences between SEA SALT and Table Salt (Chemically altered poison)
Knowledge is power and the truth is always INVERTED.
Shared from zand subscribe to:
Cultivate Elevate
https://www.youtube.com/@CultivateElevate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.