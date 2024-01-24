Create New Account
U.S. Colonizing Ukraine?
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

The future of Ukraine has already been decided by the [Bidan] regime, according to a bombshell report in RT.

• READ: U.S. Forming ‘Colonial Administration’ In Ukraine — Russian Spy Chief


The full webcast is linked below.


Redacted News | The Truth Is Coming Out In Ukraine & Putin Warned Us (23 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v48tple-the-truth-is-coming-out-in-ukraine-and-putin-warned-us-redacted-with-clayto.html

Keywords
corruptionrussiadeep statemoney launderingjoe bidennew world ordercabalglobalismcoupukrainenatoregime changeendless warkhazariacolonizationwar machineproxy wargreat resetmoney pitbiden crime familypuppet regimeclayton morrisnatali morrisvassal statevassalization

