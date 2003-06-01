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SUNDAY, JULY 05, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
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EP 2003-6P THIS IS CIVIL WAR! LET's START CALLING WHAT IT IS & TREATING INSURRECTIONISTS ACCORDINGLY
“We’re In Your House. Let’s Go.” – Black Armed Protesters Challenge White Militia At Confederate Monument
The group, known as Not F**king Around Coalition (NFAC), marched through Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Independence Day, calling out white militias, along with protesting one of the largest Confederate monuments in the country, reported Reuters.
EP 2003-6P THIS IS CIVIL WAR! LET’s START CALLING WHAT IT IS & TREATING INSURRECTIONISTS ACCORDINGLY – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/ipXg30qWoFd
GUEST: Rodney Lee Conover is a dynamic producer, speech writer, comedian and political pundit for the past 25 years and has been published in every medium, including ghost writing several Ny Times best sellers. He currently produces and directs programs for NewsMax TV and is senior editor of the highly popular SoonTrending.buzz website hub. Rodney Lee lives in the Mohave Desert in Southern California with his dogs, horses, and Thunderkitty, because he basically hates people.
https://soontrending.buzz/ https://www.newsmaxtv.com/.
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