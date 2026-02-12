Pam Bondi lied to my face way before the Epstein Transparency Act - Thomas Massie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pam Bondi lied to my face way before the Epstein Transparency Act — Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie just exposed the moment he knew Pam Bondi was running Epstein cover-up — a private dinner last year where she fed him the "CSAM" excuse.
That lie became the seed for the Epstein Files Transparency Act — the law that FORCED Bondi's hand when Congress cornered her with veto-proof majority.