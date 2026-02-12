Pam Bondi lied to my face way before the Epstein Transparency Act - Thomas Massie

Pam Bondi lied to my face way before the Epstein Transparency Act — Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie just exposed the moment he knew Pam Bondi was running Epstein cover-up — a private dinner last year where she fed him the "CSAM" excuse.

That lie became the seed for the Epstein Files Transparency Act — the law that FORCED Bondi's hand when Congress cornered her with veto-proof majority.