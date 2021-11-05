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Biden Staffer Reveals the REAL Reason Behind the Mandates... [05.11.2021]
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1061 views • November 05, 2021
We were right...AGAIN.
25,413 viewsNov 5, 2021
Memology 101 - 434K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pz1SxWgzKB0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
25,413 viewsNov 5, 2021
Memology 101 - 434K subscribers
https://youtu.be/pz1SxWgzKB0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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