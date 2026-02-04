BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CHP Talks: Alex Schadenberg—Canadian Woman Euthanized Against Her Will!
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
62 views • 1 day ago

February 5, 2026: My guest this week is Alex Schadenberg, one of the world’s most active, knowledgeable and respected opponents of euthanasia, otherwise known as medical killing or MAiD. Our first topic is the recent death of an Ontario woman who changed her mind after requesting MAiD. In spite of her changing her mind, she was still killed by lethal injection. We also discuss Bill C-218, an attempt to reverse the Liberals’ legalization of MAiD for the mentally ill, the fact that some doctors actually enjoy administering lethal injections (!) and the increasing link between MAiD and organ harvesting in Canada.


You can visit the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition at https://epcc.ca

and Alex’s blog at https://alexschadenberg.blogspot.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP Talks is available as an audio podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

suicidelifeprolifechp canadarod tayloreuthanasiaassisted suicidelethal injectionmaidchp talkschristian heritageeuthanasia prevention coalitionalex schadenbergepccmedical killing
