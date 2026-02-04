CHP Talks: Alex Schadenberg—Canadian Woman Euthanized Against Her Will!

February 5, 2026: My guest this week is Alex Schadenberg, one of the world’s most active, knowledgeable and respected opponents of euthanasia, otherwise known as medical killing or MAiD. Our first topic is the recent death of an Ontario woman who changed her mind after requesting MAiD. In spite of her changing her mind, she was still killed by lethal injection. We also discuss Bill C-218, an attempt to reverse the Liberals’ legalization of MAiD for the mentally ill, the fact that some doctors actually enjoy administering lethal injections (!) and the increasing link between MAiD and organ harvesting in Canada.





