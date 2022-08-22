Dream Elements - Colour Visuals and Settings

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Following on from the presentation on how to decipher your dreams within a few minutes into a one-liner message.
I wanted to explore some of the elements further, here I am going to expand on colour visuals and settings. Like all dream elements, the visuals add to the message, the characters, objects, and landscapes appearing light or dim alludes to perception and feeling on the matter.
https://shannacurry.com/dreams/