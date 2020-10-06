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?הטרלול הגדול של ישראל - השמדה או גאולה
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178 views • October 06, 2020
לא חשבתי שאהיה כאן לראות את זה, שואה נוספת ואמיתית מתרחשת בחסות הטמטום הגובר של בני האדם.
אומרים לכם, מראים לכם, שרים ומדקלמים לכם,
אבל רוב בני האדם בשלהם - מסרבים להאמין למה שקורה ואף יחריף.
והגאולה ? מה איתה ?
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
ניתן יהיה למצוא ולעקוב אחרי פעילות ותכנים שלי בקישורים הבאים:
יוטיוב 1 - https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
יוטיוב 2 - https://bit.ly/33dFILd
טלגרם ערוץ - https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency
טלגרם קבוצה - https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6uoLvAQw
מיווי - https://mewe.com/i/shaydanon
טוויטר - https://twitter.com/shaichu528
אתר - https://www.ahava528.com/
ניוזלטר - https://bit.ly/30iRty4
אומרים לכם, מראים לכם, שרים ומדקלמים לכם,
אבל רוב בני האדם בשלהם - מסרבים להאמין למה שקורה ואף יחריף.
והגאולה ? מה איתה ?
תוכנית ההדרכות שלנו לעת הזו, במבצע - https://ahava528.com/yesh-ma-laasot/
מוצרים להגנה מקרינה - https://www.ahava528.com/%D7%9E%D7%95...
הגנה מאור כחול - https://ahava528.com/blue-blocker-sol...
למידע על דור 5 - https://bit.ly/2VGjJrr
לתרומה לשי בפעולתו לשמירה על הילדים בעולם דיגיטלי מתועש:
https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
ניתן יהיה למצוא ולעקוב אחרי פעילות ותכנים שלי בקישורים הבאים:
יוטיוב 1 - https://www.youtube.com/user/ahava528
יוטיוב 2 - https://bit.ly/33dFILd
טלגרם ערוץ - https://t.me/Raisingthefrequency
טלגרם קבוצה - https://t.me/joinchat/KAoiVxoC81jE5q6uoLvAQw
מיווי - https://mewe.com/i/shaydanon
טוויטר - https://twitter.com/shaichu528
אתר - https://www.ahava528.com/
ניוזלטר - https://bit.ly/30iRty4
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