Election Integrity Requires Transparency
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
Rebel Radio Behind the Wire
53 views • 1 day ago

The official podcast of the WA 3%

A new bill is raising serious constitutional red flags as lawmakers move to restrict transparency in the election process. In this episode of Rebel Radio, we examine how limiting public access, reducing oversight, and shielding election systems from scrutiny directly conflicts with the principles laid out in the U.S. Constitution. Free and fair elections depend on transparency, equal protection under the law, and the ability of citizens to question and verify government actions. When legislation appears to prioritize institutional protection over accountability, trust in the electoral system erodes. This discussion breaks down what the bill does, why it matters, and how election integrity is not a partisan issue—but a constitutional one rooted in the consent of the governed. If government cannot withstand oversight, it has already failed the people it claims to represent.


https://app.leg.wa.gov/billsummary?BillNumber=5892&Initiative=false&Year=2025


Prepping & Readiness – Food Storage

Periods of political uncertainty and institutional instability highlight the importance of personal preparedness. This episode also discusses smart, practical food storage options such as dehydrated and freeze-dried foods, which offer long shelf life, portability, and nutritional reliability. Building a resilient pantry helps families reduce dependence on fragile supply chains and ensures continuity during disruptions—because preparedness is about responsibility, not fear.


#ElectionIntegrity #Constitution #RuleOfLaw #GovernmentTransparency #VoterConfidence #ElectionOversight #Accountability #ChecksAndBalances #WeThePeople #ConsentOfTheGoverned #CivicDuty #BallotSecurity #ElectionLaw #LimitedGovernment #IndividualLiberty #RepublicNotDemocracy #RebelRadio


Keywords
rule of lawrepublic vs democracyconstitutional governmentconstitutional rightsgovernment transparencyconsent of the governedelection lawgovernment overreachelection integrityfree and fair electionselection transparencyrebel radiovoter fraud concernsballot securityoversight and accountabilitycivic accountability
Chapters

00:00Election Integrity Requires Transparency Intro

1:00Election Integrity

22:23Prepping/Food Storage Tips

25:36Washington 3%

25:57Boots on the Home Ground Charity

26:19Thanks for Watching

