BOOM! JP Morgan Chase Bank in Youngstown, OH Exploding

A natural gas explosion, allegedly. Time to cash out that insurance policy. Great idea that turned out to be, piping pressurized flammable gas into buildings. It's a rare effing occasion when the planets align and the banksters that funded the Rube Goldberg economic people-trap get a taste of their own medicine. So coincidental it would be if that basement had lots of records stored there. Remember that part when the attorney from the virgin islands pressed charges on JP Morgan Chase Bank for funding Epstien's little pirate paradise then she got fired? fkn #BarbaryPirates #ByeFelicia :Praise be. #silversqueeze #QFS #GoldenEra
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.