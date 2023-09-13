Create New Account
Meet The Guardians of Gaia Elements, Activation Art Series 💨🌎🔥💦 By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Another HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT AND ART REVEAL! I am unveiling my newest artcreation series. These beautiful images are filled with power, inspiration,

and activation galore. The gorgeous "Guardians of Gaia Elements" Art Series:

Air, Earth, Fire, and Water! 💨🌎🔥💦Each of the 4 images has their own unique

frequencies, and are actually real beings, which I will share their names in

the video as well. Powerful divine masculine energies with this series, that

coordinates brilliantly with my divine feminine "4 Seasons" Art Series:

Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall. Enjoy them all! Gaian Love to All! 🌲💚

Lightstar You can purchase the Guardians of Gaia Elements Art Series (and any

of my other art creations) from my website if you want to work with them more

