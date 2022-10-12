10/11/22 Eugenics WEF Cabal Exposed & WW3 Despots Desperate #LocalParadox

10/11/22: Today WW3 plays out on MSM, while it’s exposed that 2M died from the Eugenics Shots and 2 Billion fatally injured and likely to die. For entertainment purposes only, of course.

Meanwhile, The Hague intends to steal the farmland of 600 Dutch farmers under the Natura 2000 umbrella.

Humanity is Awakening and does not consent to these fake narratives or fake decrees. We are Free from Big Med//Phrma, We Are Free from Tyranny on every level!

Links for Today's Video:

Keith Raniere of NXVIM beaten in Jail:

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/nxivm-cult-leader-keith-raniere-was-beaten-prison-fellow-sex-offender-rcna48962

20 million dead, 2.2 Billion seriously "injured":

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/10/20-million-dead-from-the-jab-2-2-billion-injured-analyst-estimates-video/

https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-pulls-out-scheduled-european-parliament-committee-testimony

Johan Remkes, WEF:

https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Dutch-nitrogen-mediator-advises-buying-out-17488174.php

Natura 2000 claims land across 27 EU Countries:

https://ec.europa.eu/environment/nature/natura2000/index_en.htm

Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Dems, Calls for Exodus:

https://nypost.com/2022/10/11/tulsi-gabbard-quits-democrat-party-blasts-wokeness/

For information from Golden-Jackass:

https://www.golden-jackass.com/mainpublic

https://www.Renz-law.com

https://www.Makeamericafreeagain.org

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3164920/Controversial-doctor-sold-online-autism-cure-committed-suicide-day-treatment-linked-deaths-five-children-supporters-maintain-murdered.html

Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please Pray for humanity and for the New American Republic! WE ARE FREE!