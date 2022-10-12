10/11/22 Eugenics WEF Cabal Exposed & WW3 Despots Desperate #LocalParadox

Meanwhile, The Hague intends to steal the farmland of 600 Dutch farmers under the Natura 2000 umbrella.
Humanity is Awakening and does not consent to these fake narratives or fake decrees. We are Free from Big Med//Phrma, We Are Free from Tyranny on every level!
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO!
To support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
To donate one-time or monthly:
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
Https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Links for Today's Video:
Keith Raniere of NXVIM beaten in Jail:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/nxivm-cult-leader-keith-raniere-was-beaten-prison-fellow-sex-offender-rcna48962
20 million dead, 2.2 Billion seriously "injured":
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/10/20-million-dead-from-the-jab-2-2-billion-injured-analyst-estimates-video/
https://www.fiercepharma.com/pharma/pfizer-ceo-albert-bourla-pulls-out-scheduled-european-parliament-committee-testimony
Johan Remkes, WEF:
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/Dutch-nitrogen-mediator-advises-buying-out-17488174.php
Natura 2000 claims land across 27 EU Countries:
https://ec.europa.eu/environment/nature/natura2000/index_en.htm
Tulsi Gabbard Leaves Dems, Calls for Exodus:
https://nypost.com/2022/10/11/tulsi-gabbard-quits-democrat-party-blasts-wokeness/
For information from Golden-Jackass:
https://www.golden-jackass.com/mainpublic
https://www.Renz-law.com
https://www.Makeamericafreeagain.org
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3164920/Controversial-doctor-sold-online-autism-cure-committed-suicide-day-treatment-linked-deaths-five-children-supporters-maintain-murdered.html
Please become a Poll worker for the Mid Terms!
One way is to register through:
https://www.onemoremission.com
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please Pray for humanity and for the New American Republic! WE ARE FREE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.