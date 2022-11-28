Create New Account
GENOCIDE WATCH: The Ten Stages of Genocide by Dr Gregory Stanton
Delacabra
Published Monday |

https://www.youtube.com/@genocidewatchofficial7260

Sep 1, 2021

Genocide is a process that develops in ten stages that are predictable but not inexorable. At each stage, preventive measures can stop it. The process is not linear. Stages occur simultaneously. Each stage is itself a process. Their logic is similar to a nested Russian matryoshka doll. Classification is at the center. Without it the processes around it could not occur. As societies develop more and more genocidal processes, they get nearer to genocide. But all stages continue to operate throughout the process.

Learn more about the Ten Stages of Genocide at https://www.genocidewatch.com/tenstages

Support the work of Genocide Watch at https://www.genocidewatch.com/donate

Keywords
genocidehuman rightsgenocide conventioninternational criminal lawgenocide watchten stages of genocidegreg stantongregory stantondr stantondr gregory stantongenocide awarenessgenocide preventiongenocide educationgenocide advocacyinternational human rightsinternational humanitarian lawanti-genocide movementnonprofit against genocidealliance against genocide

