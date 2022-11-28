GENOCIDE WATCH: The Ten Stages of Genocide by Dr Gregory Stanton

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos
Sep 1, 2021
Genocide is a process that develops in ten stages that are predictable but not inexorable. At each stage, preventive measures can stop it. The process is not linear. Stages occur simultaneously. Each stage is itself a process. Their logic is similar to a nested Russian matryoshka doll. Classification is at the center. Without it the processes around it could not occur. As societies develop more and more genocidal processes, they get nearer to genocide. But all stages continue to operate throughout the process.
Learn more about the Ten Stages of Genocide at https://www.genocidewatch.com/tenstages
Support the work of Genocide Watch at https://www.genocidewatch.com/donate
