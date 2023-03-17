https://gettr.com/post/p2bow9551de
03/14/2023 Lain Duncan Smith: Communist China is a growing threat that is not only threatening its own people but also is threatening us and our way of life. They are a multidimensional threat, whether in commerce, IPs, trade, war, defence, or military invasion. We don't need much more evidence to know this. China is now a threat and growing to be a great threat.
03/14/2023v 伊恩·邓肯·史密斯：中共国是一个正在增长的威胁，不仅正在威胁它自己的人民，也在威胁我们以及我们的生活方式。它们构成多维度的威胁，无论在商业、知识产权、贸易、战争、国防还是军事侵略上。我们不需要更多证据知道中共是威胁。现在的中共国是一个威胁，而且会发展成一个更大的威胁。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.