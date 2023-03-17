Create New Account
Lain Duncan Smith: Communist China is a growing threat that is not only threatening its own people but also is threatening us and our way of life
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2bow9551de

03/14/2023 ​​Lain Duncan Smith: Communist China is a growing threat that is not only threatening its own people but also is threatening us and our way of life. They are a multidimensional threat, whether in commerce, IPs, trade, war, defence, or military invasion. We don't need much more evidence to know this. China is now a threat and growing to be a great threat.


03/14/2023v 伊恩·邓肯·史密斯：中共国是一个正在增长的威胁，不仅正在威胁它自己的人民，也在威胁我们以及我们的生活方式。它们构成多维度的威胁，无论在商业、知识产权、贸易、战争、国防还是军事侵略上。我们不需要更多证据知道中共是威胁。现在的中共国是一个威胁，而且会发展成一个更大的威胁。


