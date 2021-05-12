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Truth Over Fear Summit_ Dr Carrie Madej---Are the Novel Vaccines a Gateway to Human 2.0
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100 views • May 12, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej, DO is a Internal Medicine Specialist in McDonough, GA and has over 19 years of experience in the medical field. She graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine medical school in 2001. She is affiliated with medical facilities Piedmont Fayette Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center. She warns of a hellish plan to control humans through hydrogel technology, already developed, inserted with vaccines, which will become part of the body and provide a lifetime feedback mechanism for total control of humans connected to an AI platform.
National Geographic magazine April 2017 issue: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/article/evolution-genetics-medicine-brain-technology-cyborg
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkRdaLYXpkHd/
National Geographic magazine April 2017 issue: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/article/evolution-genetics-medicine-brain-technology-cyborg
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkRdaLYXpkHd/
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