Doctor Exposes FAKE Vaccines Killing People

Dr. Ben Marble explains why the C-19 injections are lethal.





Dr. Benjamin A. Marble is a family medicine doctor in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He received his medical degree from University of South Alabama College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.





Founder of MyFreeDoctor.com, First MD To Treat Patients For Free All 50 States, Nobel Prize nominee, inventor of hands free toothbrush, guitarist, songwriter, polymath, artist, comedian, influencer.





A Warrior Calls:





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE





https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?