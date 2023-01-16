Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Doctor Exposes FAKE Vaccines Killing People
661 views
channel image
A Warrior Calls
Published Yesterday |

Dr. Ben Marble explains why the C-19 injections are lethal.


Dr. Benjamin A. Marble is a family medicine doctor in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. He received his medical degree from University of South Alabama College of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.


Founder of MyFreeDoctor.com, First MD To Treat Patients For Free All 50 States, Nobel Prize nominee, inventor of hands free toothbrush, guitarist, songwriter, polymath, artist, comedian, influencer.


A Warrior Calls:


www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: live stream Mon/Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: evidence COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?

Keywords
corruptionlovevaccinationsfreeman5gknowledgetruthfederal reservecommon lawnwojusticefraudrespecthidden truthmalfeasanceprosecutionjudgeslawyerssolutionstrespasscentral banksa warrior callscourt filingsdrbenmarblelethalinjections

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket