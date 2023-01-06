【90-Day Protest Broadcast Highlights】12/26/2022 Fellow Fighters Kept Protesting During the Christmas Holiday

https://gnews.org/articles/664752
Summary：The day after Christmas, fellow fighters continued to protest in Beverly Hill against Shan Weijian. There are some suspicious cars and Chinese people passed there. Drones also are flying a few times over our head. Fellow fighters keep alert and behave carefully.
