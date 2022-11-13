Create New Account
💥 After the Explosion in Istanbul - Six Confirmed Dead - Woman Blew Herself Up - 111322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 days ago

Turkish President R. T. Erdogan, in connection with the explosion in Istanbul, said the following:

"It smells of terror here, there is preliminary evidence that a woman played a role in this."

Information appeared in the media that a woman left a bag, which exploded.

In the meantime, according to the Cumhuriyet newspaper, shooting is heard near the Shishkhane metro station near the same Istiklal Avenue.

The authorities imposed a ban on coverage of the terrorist attack and limited access to social networks in the country.

There now 6 people dead confirmed

--- Cynthia said, I tried to upload a graphic video of this, but Brighteon rejected. 3 so far today. War videos many times show death. 

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

