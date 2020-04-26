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Gods Calendar part 7
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6 views • April 26, 2020
What is the calendar of God and how does it work? Gods calendar works on a Luni-Solar based time keeping schedule and "Understanding the Calendar of YHVH" is important to learn in keeping The Feasts of God on his timetable. Gods calendar ius a 10 part teaching series on understanding and implementing the calendar of the creator
Part 7: Feasts of God
Part 7: Feasts of God
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