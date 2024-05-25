Create New Account
Putin’s Aide Humiliates Ukraine, Hits Out At Biden For ‘Another Scam By…’
Published 18 hours ago

Watch the intense diplomatic showdown unfold as Russia sharply rebuts Ukraine's peace talks, labeling them a 'hoax.' The exclusion of Russia from the upcoming summit in Switzerland sparks heated reactions from both sides. Stay tuned for the latest developments in this high-stakes geopolitical drama!

