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Super Walugi 64!
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9 views • April 11, 2020
Let's play Super Waluigi 64. This is a skin mod and is super glitchy. Shout-out to Nilk for pointing me to a workable mod. Check out Nilk's channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nilk/.
If you're interested in getting this mod, you will first have to download Project64 here: https://www.pj64-emu.com/. Then download Super Mario 64 Rom here: https://vimm.net/vault/2764 Next, you must download the skin to patch over SM64 in order to play as Waluigi. The best place to get skin mods is from Kaze here: https://mega.nz/file/PKhzRRwa#Nf9QsrfcLDzAxfdU0dI59QiotebIOQE_bIUgIxQoI7Y. Kaze explains how to patch the skin mod (Waluigi) over the original mod (sm64) in a very easy to understand video on his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUzVTZi5ws8. I hope you enjoyed this video!
If you're interested in getting this mod, you will first have to download Project64 here: https://www.pj64-emu.com/. Then download Super Mario 64 Rom here: https://vimm.net/vault/2764 Next, you must download the skin to patch over SM64 in order to play as Waluigi. The best place to get skin mods is from Kaze here: https://mega.nz/file/PKhzRRwa#Nf9QsrfcLDzAxfdU0dI59QiotebIOQE_bIUgIxQoI7Y. Kaze explains how to patch the skin mod (Waluigi) over the original mod (sm64) in a very easy to understand video on his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUzVTZi5ws8. I hope you enjoyed this video!
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