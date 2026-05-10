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Iran LEGO: ‘Keep the fake aliens’ - distraction from Epstein files
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‘Keep the fake aliens’: LEGO-style rap torches Trump’s UFO Files drop
💬 “Look up at the sky. It's a bird. It's a plane. Dropping UFO files just to mess with your brain,” goes new LEGO toon.
It takes a swipe at the footage of “blurry little saucers” presented to the gullible crowd “while the economy dies.”
💬 “But you'll keep the Epstein list in the dark with the lies,” spits the track, demanding: “Keep the fake aliens. We calling your bluff. Show us who went to the Island. Yeah, we had enough.”
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